IN PICTURES: Here are top 15 places for tea and coffee in and around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor

Here is a selection of the 15 top places to get breakfast in the Bridlington area, according to Tripadvisor.
This list is in accordance to the top rated places for tea and coffee on the Tripadvisor website.
Honourable mentions go to Que Sera and Ness Cafe, which are now closed, and Espresso Van-Gogh, a mobile barista, which all were included in the list.
From a frothy coffee to a piping hot pot of tea, the Bridlington area has a wide variety of places to get a hot drink.
1. Top places for tea and coffee in Bridlington
Coffee Coast is located on South Cliff Road. One Tripadvisor review said "We have used this cafe on many occasions and never been disappointed yet. The coffee and tea are always excellent and the cakes just delicious, always fresh." Photo: Google Maps
2. Top places for tea and coffee in Bridlington
Richie's Cafe-Bar is located on the Princess Mary Promenade. One Tripadvisor review said "Best cup of tea in Bridlington and hot food is prepared to order. I always visit this cafe when I come to Brid. Photo: Harris Shields Estate Agent
3. Top places for tea and coffee in Bridlington
Scrumdiddlyumptious is located on the High Street, Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "WOW! Coffee fresh and delicious and extremely reasonably priced. Staff super friendly and helpful. Wish we lived closer!" Photo: Scrumdiddlyumptious
4. Top places for tea and coffee in Bridlington
Cafe Society is located on Bridge Street. One Tripadvisor review said "I always pop in in here for a brew when we are in Bridlington. Lovely coffee and tea, all food fresh and reasonably priced." Photo: Cafe Society