News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Let us know if your favourite made the list!Let us know if your favourite made the list!
Let us know if your favourite made the list!

IN PICTURES: Here are top 15 places for tea and coffee in and around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor

Here is a selection of the 15 top places to get breakfast in the Bridlington area, according to Tripadvisor.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST

This list is in accordance to the top rated places for tea and coffee on the Tripadvisor website.

Honourable mentions go to Que Sera and Ness Cafe, which are now closed, and Espresso Van-Gogh, a mobile barista, which all were included in the list.

From a frothy coffee to a piping hot pot of tea, the Bridlington area has a wide variety of places to get a hot drink.

Visit Tripadvisor’s top rated places to get tea and coffee in the Bridlington area here.

Coffee Coast is located on South Cliff Road. One Tripadvisor review said "We have used this cafe on many occasions and never been disappointed yet. The coffee and tea are always excellent and the cakes just delicious, always fresh."

1. Top places for tea and coffee in Bridlington

Coffee Coast is located on South Cliff Road. One Tripadvisor review said "We have used this cafe on many occasions and never been disappointed yet. The coffee and tea are always excellent and the cakes just delicious, always fresh." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Richie's Cafe-Bar is located on the Princess Mary Promenade. One Tripadvisor review said "Best cup of tea in Bridlington and hot food is prepared to order. I always visit this cafe when I come to Brid.

2. Top places for tea and coffee in Bridlington

Richie's Cafe-Bar is located on the Princess Mary Promenade. One Tripadvisor review said "Best cup of tea in Bridlington and hot food is prepared to order. I always visit this cafe when I come to Brid. Photo: Harris Shields Estate Agent

Photo Sales
Scrumdiddlyumptious is located on the High Street, Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "WOW! Coffee fresh and delicious and extremely reasonably priced. Staff super friendly and helpful. Wish we lived closer!"

3. Top places for tea and coffee in Bridlington

Scrumdiddlyumptious is located on the High Street, Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "WOW! Coffee fresh and delicious and extremely reasonably priced. Staff super friendly and helpful. Wish we lived closer!" Photo: Scrumdiddlyumptious

Photo Sales
Cafe Society is located on Bridge Street. One Tripadvisor review said "I always pop in in here for a brew when we are in Bridlington. Lovely coffee and tea, all food fresh and reasonably priced."

4. Top places for tea and coffee in Bridlington

Cafe Society is located on Bridge Street. One Tripadvisor review said "I always pop in in here for a brew when we are in Bridlington. Lovely coffee and tea, all food fresh and reasonably priced." Photo: Cafe Society

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:TripAdvisorBridlington