News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
YOUR stunning pictures of the Northern Lights over Whitby, Scarborough and the North York Moors.YOUR stunning pictures of the Northern Lights over Whitby, Scarborough and the North York Moors.
YOUR stunning pictures of the Northern Lights over Whitby, Scarborough and the North York Moors.

IN PICTURES: here are your stunning images showing the Aurora Borealis over Scarborough and Whitby

The Aurora Borealis put in a stunning show over the Yorkshire coast on Bonfire Night – and you have been sending us your images of the spellbinding phenomenon.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Nov 2023, 17:09 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT

Take a look at some of these beauties seen over Scarborough, Whitby and the North York Moors.

Stunning aurora over the North York Moors at Ralph's Cross. picture by Lizzie Watson.

1. Northern Lights over Scarborough and Whitby

Stunning aurora over the North York Moors at Ralph's Cross. picture by Lizzie Watson. Photo: Lizzie Watson

Photo Sales
Northern Lights, taken from Scalby Beck, by Sam Sherwood Travel & Portrait Photography.

2. Northern Lights over Scarborough and Whitby

Northern Lights, taken from Scalby Beck, by Sam Sherwood Travel & Portrait Photography. Photo: Sam Sherwood Travel & Portrait Photography.

Photo Sales
The aurora seen from Scalby Beck, photo by Sam Sherwood Travel and Portrait Photography.

3. Northern Lights over Scarborough and Whitby

The aurora seen from Scalby Beck, photo by Sam Sherwood Travel and Portrait Photography. Photo: Sam Sherwood Travel and Portrait Photography.

Photo Sales
John Readman captured this aurora image, with the constellation The Plough on the left.

4. Northern Lights over Scarborough and Whitby

John Readman captured this aurora image, with the constellation The Plough on the left. Photo: John Readman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughYorkshireWhitby