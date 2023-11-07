IN PICTURES: here are your stunning images showing the Aurora Borealis over Scarborough and Whitby

The Aurora Borealis put in a stunning show over the Yorkshire coast on Bonfire Night – and you have been sending us your images of the spellbinding phenomenon.
Take a look at some of these beauties seen over Scarborough, Whitby and the North York Moors.
1. Northern Lights over Scarborough and Whitby
Stunning aurora over the North York Moors at Ralph's Cross.
picture by Lizzie Watson. Photo: Lizzie Watson
2. Northern Lights over Scarborough and Whitby
Northern Lights, taken from Scalby Beck, by Sam Sherwood Travel & Portrait Photography. Photo: Sam Sherwood Travel & Portrait Photography.
3. Northern Lights over Scarborough and Whitby
The aurora seen from Scalby Beck, photo by Sam Sherwood Travel and Portrait Photography. Photo: Sam Sherwood Travel and Portrait Photography.
4. Northern Lights over Scarborough and Whitby
John Readman captured this aurora image, with the constellation The Plough on the left. Photo: John Readman