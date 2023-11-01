News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here is where you can find bonfires and fireworks in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here’s our guide to where you can watch public bonfire and firework displays this weekend.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT

Remember, remember the fifth of November?

Bonfire night is fast approaching, and with it comes public displays of fireworks and bonfires across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

If you’d like an event featuring, please email [email protected].

Scarborough Cricket Club, located on North Marine Road, will be hosting their first Bonfire Event on Friday, November 3. Gates will open at 5pm and the fireworks will be at 7.30pm. There will be entertainment and food. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for children, and free for under-twos and must be bought in advance at the Cricket Club.

Scampston Hall will be celebrating Bonfire Night on Saturday, November 4 from 4pm until 9pm. There will be food, entertainment and fun fair rides as well as fireworks. Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £8 for children and free for under-fives. Tickets can be purchased online. (Picture not of Scampston Hall)

Filey Lions will be holding their free annual Bonfire Event on Saturday, November 4 at West Avenue Car Park. The event starts at 5pm with the bonfire being lit at 6pm and fireworks at 7pm. There will be food and drink stalls, toffee apples and sweet stalls.

There will be a bonfire event in Yedingham on Saturday, November 4 at the Providence Inn pub. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, and fireworks will be at 7.30pm. There will be pie and peas, hot dogs, and baked potatoes available.

