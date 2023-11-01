1 . Bonfire Night 2023

Scarborough Cricket Club, located on North Marine Road, will be hosting their first Bonfire Event on Friday, November 3. Gates will open at 5pm and the fireworks will be at 7.30pm. There will be entertainment and food. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for children, and free for under-twos and must be bought in advance at the Cricket Club. Photo: Richard Ponter