IN PICTURES: Here's 13 top nail salons in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

1.
Beauty Bank is located on Westgate, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Fantastic set of acrylics with so many colours to choose from. Very relaxing pedicure, such a treat. Everyone so welcoming and professional. Would recommend beauty bank to anyone. Can't wait to spend my Christmas vouchers on a massage, the best around." Photo: Google Maps
2.
Helen's Nails is located on Victoria Road, Scarborough. One Google review said: "The expertise and care shown by Hien is second to none! She is a lovely lady clearly capable of sending me home with pampered beautiful nails that last until my next appointment." Photo: Google Maps
3.
Harper Brown is located on The Parade, Whitby. One google review said: "I've been coming to Harper Browns for over 20 years and wouldn't dream of going anywhere else. Angela and her wonderful staff are all very friendly, professional and give a first class service at very reasonable rates." Photo: Google Maps
4.
Hollywood Nails is located on the Promenade, Bridlington. One Google review said "Hollywood Nails is a nice friendly nail bar a lovely couple who run it work hard and give a good professional service." Photo: Google Maps