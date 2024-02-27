News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Check out the pictures below!Check out the pictures below!
Check out the pictures below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 13 top nail salons in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

Here is a selection of some must-try nail salons across the Yorkshire coast, as rated by Google reviews.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:04 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all have some fantastic places to have a pamper day and get a new set of nails.

Here is a selection of some of the best, as rated by Google reviews.

Check out the pictures below:

Beauty Bank is located on Westgate, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Fantastic set of acrylics with so many colours to choose from. Very relaxing pedicure, such a treat. Everyone so welcoming and professional. Would recommend beauty bank to anyone. Can't wait to spend my Christmas vouchers on a massage, the best around."

1. Yorkshire coast’s top nail salons

Beauty Bank is located on Westgate, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Fantastic set of acrylics with so many colours to choose from. Very relaxing pedicure, such a treat. Everyone so welcoming and professional. Would recommend beauty bank to anyone. Can't wait to spend my Christmas vouchers on a massage, the best around." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Helen's Nails is located on Victoria Road, Scarborough. One Google review said: "The expertise and care shown by Hien is second to none! She is a lovely lady clearly capable of sending me home with pampered beautiful nails that last until my next appointment."

2. Yorkshire coast’s top nail salons

Helen's Nails is located on Victoria Road, Scarborough. One Google review said: "The expertise and care shown by Hien is second to none! She is a lovely lady clearly capable of sending me home with pampered beautiful nails that last until my next appointment." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Harper Brown is located on The Parade, Whitby. One google review said: "I've been coming to Harper Browns for over 20 years and wouldn't dream of going anywhere else. Angela and her wonderful staff are all very friendly, professional and give a first class service at very reasonable rates."

3. Yorkshire coast’s top nail salons

Harper Brown is located on The Parade, Whitby. One google review said: "I've been coming to Harper Browns for over 20 years and wouldn't dream of going anywhere else. Angela and her wonderful staff are all very friendly, professional and give a first class service at very reasonable rates." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Hollywood Nails is located on the Promenade, Bridlington. One Google review said "Hollywood Nails is a nice friendly nail bar a lovely couple who run it work hard and give a good professional service."

4. Yorkshire coast’s top nail salons

Hollywood Nails is located on the Promenade, Bridlington. One Google review said "Hollywood Nails is a nice friendly nail bar a lovely couple who run it work hard and give a good professional service." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughGoogleWhitbyBridlingtonYorkshire