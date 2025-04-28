Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Here's 13 weird and wonderful photos from Sci-Fi Scarborough 2025

By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 14:05 BST
Described by organisers as the unconventional convention, Sci-Fi Scarborough (SFS) saw a host of costumed visitors descend on the Spa.

An event run by fans for fans, SFS returned for its tenth year with fresh guests and a range of exhibits and stalls designed to showcase all things Sci-Fi.

Visitors were able to meet comic book artists and writers, see prop displays and also enter cosplay competitions.

There were also appearances from some very special guests, including both Star Wars and Doctor Who actors and actresses.

Richard Ponter went along on the day to capture photos from the event.

Browse our gallery to see what it’s like to ‘geek beside the seaside’.

Sandcastle fun on the beach.

Sandcastle fun on the beach. Photo: Richard Ponter

Spidergirl arrives!

Spidergirl arrives! Photo: Richard Ponter

There were so many weird and wonderful costumes at the festival.

There were so many weird and wonderful costumes at the festival. Photo: Richard Ponter

Having a great time at the event.

Having a great time at the event. Photo: Richard Ponter

