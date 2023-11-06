News you can trust since 1882
Let us know if you attended the sparkling event!

IN PICTURES: Here's 15 photos of the dazzling Majorettes Competition held at Bridlington Spa

Here are a selection of photos taken at the 40th Yorkshire Carnival Association Majorettes Competition held at the Bridlington Spa.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT

The competition took place on November 4, in the Royal Hall in Bridlington Spa.

This year, 13 teams took part, competing for dance twirl, military freestyle, pom poms, command march majorettes and more.

Check out the photos below!

Highlights from the 40th Yorkshire Carnival Association Majorettes Competition held at Bridlington Spa.

1. Majorettes Competition 2023

Highlights from the 40th Yorkshire Carnival Association Majorettes Competition held at Bridlington Spa. Photo: Tony Johnson

Highlights from the 40th Yorkshire Carnival Association Majorettes Competition held at Bridlington Spa.

2. Majorettes Competition 2023

Highlights from the 40th Yorkshire Carnival Association Majorettes Competition held at Bridlington Spa. Photo: Tony Johnson

Highlights from the 40th Yorkshire Carnival Association Majorettes Competition held at Bridlington Spa.

3. Majorettes Competition 2023

Highlights from the 40th Yorkshire Carnival Association Majorettes Competition held at Bridlington Spa. Photo: Tony Johnson

Highlights from the 40th Yorkshire Carnival Association Majorettes Competition held at Bridlington Spa.

4. Majorettes Competition 2023

Highlights from the 40th Yorkshire Carnival Association Majorettes Competition held at Bridlington Spa. Photo: Tony Johnson

