IN PICTURES: Here's 17 fabulous photos from Scarborough's Scalby Walk 2025

The annual six mile walk took participants on a picturesque route through the beautiful villages of Scalby, Burniston and Cloughton starts and finished at The Plough in Scalby.

The charity walk raises money for a different cause each year. This year, the event is raising money for Futureworks NY.

The walk included drinks at four pubs the way, The Three Jolly Sailors, Burniston, The Red Lion Inn, Cloughton, The Blacksmiths Arms, Cloughton and The Oak Wheel, Burniston.

Cups were awarded to the fastest walkers in various categories, as well as prizes for the best fancy dress, and a big Prize Draw.

The popular event has taken place in the village since 1959 and began as a bet in The Plough Inn between Mr Frank ‘Sparky’ Sparks and a group of young men.

The story has it that Mr Sparks was upbraiding some young men for going everywhere by car, even from pub to pub.

He bet them that old as he was, he could walk to Burniston and Cloughton, consuming a pint in each pub on the way, and back to Scalby quicker and with less fatigue than they could.

The challenge was accepted, and the walk took place on Easter Monday of that year.

Mr Sparks, always noted for his dress in billycock hat, carnation buttonhole and walking stick won!

