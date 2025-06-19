Check out the photos below!placeholder image
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 17 of the best fish and chip shops in Scarborough, according to you

By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:43 BST
We asked our readers where their favourite place to get fish and chips was in Scarborough, and the results are in!

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day, we asked our readers on Facebook where the best place is to eat fish and chips in Scarborough.

Check out the list below and see if you agree!

In first place is Small Fry, located on North Street. It recieved a grand total of 16 votes from our readers, meaning it is the landslide winner!

1. Scarborough's favourite fish and chips

In first place is Small Fry, located on North Street. It recieved a grand total of 16 votes from our readers, meaning it is the landslide winner! Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
In second place is Lifeboat Fish and Chips, located on Eastborough. It recieved a total of 10 votes and is the only other chippy to get double digits.

2. Scarborough's favourite fish and chips

In second place is Lifeboat Fish and Chips, located on Eastborough. It recieved a total of 10 votes and is the only other chippy to get double digits. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This is Seamer Fisheries, which is located on the main street in Seamer. It recieved 6 votes from readers, meaning it secured third place.

3. Scarborough's favourite fish and chips

This is Seamer Fisheries, which is located on the main street in Seamer. It recieved 6 votes from readers, meaning it secured third place. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Croft Fisheries is located on The Croft in Scarborough. It recieved 5 votes.

4. Scarborough's favourite fish and chips

The Croft Fisheries is located on The Croft in Scarborough. It recieved 5 votes. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughFacebook
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice