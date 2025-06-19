IN PICTURES: Here's 17 of the best fish and chip shops in Scarborough, according to you

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day, we asked our readers on Facebook where the best place is to eat fish and chips in Scarborough.
Check out the list below and see if you agree!
In first place is Small Fry, located on North Street. It recieved a grand total of 16 votes from our readers, meaning it is the landslide winner! Photo: Google Maps
In second place is Lifeboat Fish and Chips, located on Eastborough. It recieved a total of 10 votes and is the only other chippy to get double digits. Photo: Google Maps
This is Seamer Fisheries, which is located on the main street in Seamer. It recieved 6 votes from readers, meaning it secured third place. Photo: Google Maps
The Croft Fisheries is located on The Croft in Scarborough. It recieved 5 votes. Photo: Google Maps
