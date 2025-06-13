Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Here's 17 stunning reader photos of Scarborough, Whitby and Bempton in the sunshine

By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Jun 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST
Here is a selection of gorgeous photos submitted by our readers of the Yorkshire coast sparkling in the sun!

With some glorious sunshine and warm temperatures predicted this week, we asked for your best sunny photos across the coastline – and you didn’t diappoint! Check out the amazing photos below!

The sparkling sea at Bridlington.

1. Sunshine on the Yorkshire coast

The sparkling sea at Bridlington. Photo: Submitted

Baylie and Willow at Cayton Bay!

2. Sunshine on the Yorkshire coast

Baylie and Willow at Cayton Bay! Photo: Andrew Spivey

A stunning sunrise from a hotel room in The Grand, Scarborough.

3. Sunshine on the Yorkshire coast

A stunning sunrise from a hotel room in The Grand, Scarborough. Photo: Sammy Jo

A beautiful horse frolicking in the flowes at Ruswarp.

4. Sunshine on the Yorkshire coast

A beautiful horse frolicking in the flowes at Ruswarp. Photo: Nigel Gorman

