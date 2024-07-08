IN PICTURES: Here's 18 fabulous photos from this year's Bridlington Pride celebrations

Even though the weather was wet, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the Bridlington Pride parade as they marched along the promenade.

Bridlington Spa hosed the Pride event and the venue became covered in colourful rainbows celebrating the event. There was a host of fantastic live entertainment, as well as special rooms within the venue for visitors to explore.

A Bridlington Pride spokesperson said via Facebook: “That's a wrap on Bridlington Pride 2024! Thank you to everyone who attended, supported, donated, sponsored and worked so hard to make this happen.

“Hopefully, we can do this again next year with your help. Please get in touch if you'd like to volunteer in any way or if you'd like to sponsor us. Here's to 2025!”

1 . Bridlington Pride 2024 Enjoying the beautiful view!Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Bridlington Pride 2024 A fire engine joins the parade.Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Bridlington Pride 2024 Bridlington Pride parade marches along the Promenade.Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales