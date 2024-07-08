Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 18 fabulous photos from this year's Bridlington Pride celebrations

By Claudia Bowes
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:26 BST
Take a look at this amazing selection of photos from Bridlington Pride 2024 that were taken over the weekend.

Even though the weather was wet, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the Bridlington Pride parade as they marched along the promenade.

Bridlington Spa hosed the Pride event and the venue became covered in colourful rainbows celebrating the event. There was a host of fantastic live entertainment, as well as special rooms within the venue for visitors to explore.

A Bridlington Pride spokesperson said via Facebook: “That's a wrap on Bridlington Pride 2024! Thank you to everyone who attended, supported, donated, sponsored and worked so hard to make this happen.

“Hopefully, we can do this again next year with your help. Please get in touch if you'd like to volunteer in any way or if you'd like to sponsor us. Here's to 2025!”

Enjoying the beautiful view!

1. Bridlington Pride 2024

Enjoying the beautiful view!Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
A fire engine joins the parade.

2. Bridlington Pride 2024

A fire engine joins the parade.Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Bridlington Pride parade marches along the Promenade.

3. Bridlington Pride 2024

Bridlington Pride parade marches along the Promenade.Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Colourful pride- themed umbrellas were needed by the determined parade, who did not let the weather ruin their celebrations.

4. Bridlington Pride 2024

Colourful pride- themed umbrellas were needed by the determined parade, who did not let the weather ruin their celebrations.Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bridlington SpaFacebook