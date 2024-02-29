IN PICTURES: Here's 19 beautiful photos of spring flowers and sunshine in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
As the weather starts to get better and flowers begin to bloom, we asked our talented readers to submit their best spring photos- and they didn’t disappoint!
Readers from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington have all submitted their beautiful photos that have been taken across the Yorkshire coast.
Although the season officially starts in March, Spring is in the air already with Daffodils are in bloom all over the coast.
Check out the wonderful photos below.