IN PICTURES: Here's 21 dazzling photos of the Northern Lights illuminating the Yorkshire coast

A series of strong solar flares from the Sun's surface made for some breathtaking displays of colour around the Yorkshire coast on the evening of Monday, August 12.

People witnessed the incredible show of the Aurora Borealis, but also three incredible meteor showers took place at once, meaning the sky was awash with activity last night.

Lightning over the North Sea was also spotted, adding to the already exciting atmosphere.

Tonight is also looking promising for any Northern Lights hunters on the Yorkshire coast. BBC weather forecaster Helen Willetts said on the Tuesday lunchtime news that the forecast for Tuesday night was "very similar" to Monday night.

She said: "It might not go quite as far south and it does look like the best time will be before midnight. It looks like the chance will then drop off. Where there is clear sky there might be a chance, but there is quite a lot of cloud forecast across the UK."

Nicole and Simon, owners of local astronomy and astrophotography business Astro Dog, submitted an incredible photo taken on the North Yorks Moors.

They said: “This was the second night in a row where we have been treated to a stunning display of the Northern Lights along with endless dazzling meteors and this time we were treated to a lightning display that ran throughout the night too!

“After giving the heads up about a potential display, at around 21:00 we gathered our things and drove out on a little adventure to the North York Moors.

“On route the skies grew darker and we witnessed all of the stars slowly begin to emerge, a gorgeous moon set and we saw lots of bunnies and hares hopping around too!

“Once we arrived we began to set up and to our delight the aurora was already dancing in the twilight, not only that but it was even visible to the naked eye!

"The sky was painted with so many beautiful colours. There were stunning pinks, greens and even purples and blues with gorgeous white columns stretching high into the sky (up towards Cassiopeia at times) and dancing side to side.

“There were so many meteors blazing across the sky in all directions throughout the night too. There was a beautiful array of Perseids, Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids lighting up the sky. We were even treated to several fireballs too! There was so many that we lost count!

“Later in the evening the Milkyway began to emerge, arching across the night sky and the gas giant Jupiter and red planet Mars began to rise adding to the beautiful celestial array.

“On top of this there was an incredible lightning display that lasted all night onto the dawn hours. Lighting the sky up with dramatic flashes in the distance. It was truly incredible and exciting to witness all of these beautiful natural light shows together.

“The aurora was still dancing into the morning twilight, as were the meteors racing across the sky and the lightning displays. The amazing light show didn't stop until the dawn had fully set in.

“After witnessing such an amazing display of Aurora, meteors and lightning we packed our equipment up and headed home.

“All in all we had a wonderful and truly memorable evening and were so pleased to have been able to help so many others witness this incredible display too. We can't wait to go through all of our photographs after we have had some rest.”

Check out the incredible photos below!

On top of running their page Astro Dog, Nicole and Simon run a local business where organising stargazing experiences under the stunning dark skies of Dalby Forest and the North York Moors International Dark Sky Reserve. This photo was captured last night on the North Yorks Moors.

This stunning photos was taken on Whitby west pier.

Scarborough with the beautiful Northern Lights display and lightning in the distance