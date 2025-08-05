Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Here's 21 stunning photos from Scarborough and Whitby readers

By Claudia Bowes
Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 16:19 BST
To celebrate Yorkshire Day, we asked our readers in Scarborough and Whitby to submit their bes photos of the Yorkshire coast in all it's glory- and they did not disappoint!

From snaps of the colourful Northern Lights to beautiful coastal sunsets, our talented readers have sent in a wide variety of amazing photos.

Check out the photos below!

We love this vibrant reflection photo, taken by a Scarborough News reader.

1. Reader photos

We love this vibrant reflection photo, taken by a Scarborough News reader. Photo: Dave Lofthouse

A stunning photo of the Northern Lights.

2. Reader photos

A stunning photo of the Northern Lights. Photo: Angela Phipps

A beautiful photo of the Whitby beach.

3. Reader photos

A beautiful photo of the Whitby beach. Photo: Andy Adam

Scarborough Spa Orchestra during summer season.

4. Reader photos

Scarborough Spa Orchestra during summer season. Photo: Scarborough Spa Orchestra

