IN PICTURES: Here's 22 photos of your adorable rescue dogs in Scarborough

We have put together beautiful photo gallery showing off the gorgeous rescue dogs, who perhaps did not get the best start in life, but are now thriving in loving homes across Scarborough.

Scarborough rescues have come from places like the RSPCA and DogsTrust, as well as further afield like Macedonia and Romania.

Big and small, fluffy and scruffy, all these dogs have wonderful stories to share.

Check out the wonderful photos submitted by our readers below!

1 . Scarborough rescue dogs This is Dolly who is eleven, she has sent nine years with her owners in Scarborough. According to her owners, she is "the most spoiled rotten and demanding creature!" Photo: Maya Aiello Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough rescue dogs This cutie is Sprout, who was found in romania a year ago with a snapped spine. Sprout hasn't let that injury stop them from enjoying life with their owner. Photo: Dawn Rees Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough rescue dogs This handsome boy is Noah, an Akbash rescued by Second Chance Dog Rescue. He was rescued in 2021 from Macedonia after being dumped in the streets, but thankfully he is now living a pampered life in Snainton! Photo: Joanne Lawrene Photo Sales

4 . Scarborough rescue dogs This is Lulu, who was adopted from Dogs Trust in Leeds. Her owner Susan Farthing said: "She is now chasing heavenly squirrels, and is so sadly missed every day". Photo: Susan Farthing Photo Sales