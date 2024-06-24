Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 23 fantastic photos from Bridlington Armed Forces Day 2024

By Claudia Bowes
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:04 BST
Here is a selection of photos taken at the Bridlington Armed Forces Day, which took place on June 22.

Bridlington Armed Forces Day was another success this year, with hundreds of Bridlington residents and visitors taking part in the event.

The parade began at 11am, starting at the Bridlington War Memorial and progressing through the town. The parade their way through streets lined with spectators and finished near the RNLI Station.

Throughout the day there were a number of live entertainment acts and military vehicles, as well as a traditional Gurkha dance and historical military talks.

Visitors could peruse many different stalls and the day was full of excitement. Festivities finished at 4pm.

Check out the fantastic photos below!

Awaiting the march.

1. Bridlington Armed Forces Day 2024

Awaiting the march.Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The parade begins.

2. Bridlington Armed Forces Day 2024

The parade begins.Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Flags blowing as the march continues.

3. Bridlington Armed Forces Day 2024

Flags blowing as the march continues.Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Marching on the Promenade.

4. Bridlington Armed Forces Day 2024

Marching on the Promenade.Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Bridlington