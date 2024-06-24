IN PICTURES: Here's 23 fantastic photos from Bridlington Armed Forces Day 2024

Bridlington Armed Forces Day was another success this year, with hundreds of Bridlington residents and visitors taking part in the event.

The parade began at 11am, starting at the Bridlington War Memorial and progressing through the town. The parade their way through streets lined with spectators and finished near the RNLI Station.

Throughout the day there were a number of live entertainment acts and military vehicles, as well as a traditional Gurkha dance and historical military talks.

Visitors could peruse many different stalls and the day was full of excitement. Festivities finished at 4pm.

Check out the fantastic photos below!

