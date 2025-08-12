IN PICTURES: Here's 23 photos of cute cats submitted by Scarborough readers

From adorable kittens to fluffy ragdolls, unusual hairless cats and rescues, our readers submitted a wide variety of amazing photos. Here is a selection of some of our favourite photos which were submitted to us on social media. Check out the cute kitties below!
1. Reader cat photos
A beautiful ginger cat! Photo: Crispin Robinson
2. Reader cat photos
Ronnie and Felix, a perfect pair! Photo: Jo Wright
3. Reader cat photos
What a cutie! Photo: Marie Suzanne Turnbull
4. Reader cat photos
Len and Stella having a quiet moment together. Photo: Kelsey Hannah Allinson