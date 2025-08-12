Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Here's 23 photos of cute cats submitted by Scarborough readers

By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th Aug 2025, 17:02 BST
To celebrate International Cat Day, we asked our readers to send us photos of their fantastic felines, and they did not disappoint!

From adorable kittens to fluffy ragdolls, unusual hairless cats and rescues, our readers submitted a wide variety of amazing photos. Here is a selection of some of our favourite photos which were submitted to us on social media. Check out the cute kitties below!

A beautiful ginger cat!

1. Reader cat photos

A beautiful ginger cat! Photo: Crispin Robinson

Ronnie and Felix, a perfect pair!

2. Reader cat photos

Ronnie and Felix, a perfect pair! Photo: Jo Wright

What a cutie!

3. Reader cat photos

What a cutie! Photo: Marie Suzanne Turnbull

Len and Stella having a quiet moment together.

4. Reader cat photos

Len and Stella having a quiet moment together. Photo: Kelsey Hannah Allinson

