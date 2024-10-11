IN PICTURES: Here's 27 of your incredible Northern Lights photos from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The night was crisp and clear on the evening of Thursday, October 11- perfect viewing conditions to capture some amazing photos!

Breathtaking displays of colour were spotted all along the Yorkshire coast, with hundreds of people capturing the magical moment on their phones.

Although it is easier to spot them nowadays thanks to phone app alerts, it was the unusual vividness of the aurora that made the display so magical for those lucky enough to witness it.

People who missed out last night might be disappointed if they were expecting to try again tonight, as the Met Office space forecast is not favourable. According to the Met Office: “The chances of further Severe G4 geomagnetic storms are now greatly reduced as the strength of the CME that caused them wanes.

"Northern UK and similar geomagnetic latitudes may still see enhanced auroral activity into the coming UTC night, however, this is unlikely to be as intense or widespread as on the previous night and should wane further with time. No further significant enhancements are currently forecast.”

According to the Met Office weather forecast, there could be some patchy cloud this evening, meaning that even if there are sightings of the Northern Lights, they will be much harder to capture than yesterday.

Check out our amazing reader photos below!

