Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 27 of your incredible Northern Lights photos from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Oct 2024, 15:25 GMT
People from across the Yorkshire coast flocked outside last night to catch a glimpse of the stunning Northern Lights- here is a selection of fantastic photos that our talented readers took!

The night was crisp and clear on the evening of Thursday, October 11- perfect viewing conditions to capture some amazing photos!

Breathtaking displays of colour were spotted all along the Yorkshire coast, with hundreds of people capturing the magical moment on their phones.

Although it is easier to spot them nowadays thanks to phone app alerts, it was the unusual vividness of the aurora that made the display so magical for those lucky enough to witness it.

People who missed out last night might be disappointed if they were expecting to try again tonight, as the Met Office space forecast is not favourable. According to the Met Office: “The chances of further Severe G4 geomagnetic storms are now greatly reduced as the strength of the CME that caused them wanes.

"Northern UK and similar geomagnetic latitudes may still see enhanced auroral activity into the coming UTC night, however, this is unlikely to be as intense or widespread as on the previous night and should wane further with time. No further significant enhancements are currently forecast.”

According to the Met Office weather forecast, there could be some patchy cloud this evening, meaning that even if there are sightings of the Northern Lights, they will be much harder to capture than yesterday.

Check out our amazing reader photos below!

Incredible shot of waves crashing as Northern Lights glimmer above Scarborough North Bay.

1. Stunning Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast

Incredible shot of waves crashing as Northern Lights glimmer above Scarborough North Bay. Photo: Tracey Louise

Photo Sales
Whitby Abbey framed by the colourful sky.

2. Stunning Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast

Whitby Abbey framed by the colourful sky. Photo: Vikki Walker Dowson

Photo Sales
Taking in the gorgeous views on the cliffs near Bridlington.

3. Stunning Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast

Taking in the gorgeous views on the cliffs near Bridlington. Photo: Andy Scott Smith

Photo Sales
Scarborough's famous Freddie Gilroy sculpture captured with the Northern Lights.

4. Stunning Aurora Borealis over Yorkshire coast

Scarborough's famous Freddie Gilroy sculpture captured with the Northern Lights. Photo: Stacey Thomas

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughWhitbyYorkshireMet OfficeUTC
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice