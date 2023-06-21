News you can trust since 1882
Can you see your favourite in this list?

IN PICTURES: Here’s 27 photos of the best models at the Flamborough Flowerpot Festival

Here is a selection of photos showcasing some of the highlights from this years Flamborough Flowerpot Festival.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Jun 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 18:45 BST

The event has been taking place throughout the month of June and will be officially open until June 30.This weekend (June 24-June 25) will be the last chance for many to be able to tour the village of Flamborough and take in the weird and wonderful models.

The residents of Flamborough have been very creative, with models including a Harry Potter and his friends, Thor the walrus, vikings and even King Charles.

There is also an interactive map of the village showing photos of the models for those who cannot get to the trail. This was to ensure anyone who is housebound or has disabilites can still enjoy the trail, however a donation for the mao is still encourage

This model is called 'Clearing the Wall' and can be found on Water Lane, Flamborough.

1. Here are some of the best models at the Flamborough Flowerpot Festival

This model is called 'Clearing the Wall' and can be found on Water Lane, Flamborough. Photo: Claudia Bowes

These models are called 'Harry Potter & Friends' and can be found on North Marine Road, Flamborough.

2. Here are some of the best models at the Flamborough Flowerpot Festival

These models are called 'Harry Potter & Friends' and can be found on North Marine Road, Flamborough. Photo: FFPF

These models are called 'Hedgehogs (Yr 3/4)' and can be found at the Flamborough C Of E Primary School, Carter Lane, Flamborough.

3. Here are some of the best models at the Flamborough Flowerpot Festival

These models are called 'Hedgehogs (Yr 3/4)' and can be found at the Flamborough C Of E Primary School, Carter Lane, Flamborough. Photo: FFPF

These models are called 'Big Top' and can be found on Craikewells, Flamborough.

4. Here are some of the best models at the Flamborough Flowerpot Festival

These models are called 'Big Top' and can be found on Craikewells, Flamborough. Photo: FFPF

