News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Check out the cute pics below!Check out the cute pics below!
Check out the cute pics below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 29 adorable photos of rescue pets in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is a beautiful selection of our reader’s four-legged friends in their forever homes.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jan 2024, 17:14 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 17:27 GMT

A number of happy cats, dogs, rabbits and more feature in this article, with proud owners submitting their photos showing of their rescued pets.

The pets are found all across the Yorkshire coast, with readers from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington taking part.

Check out the gorgeous pet photos below!

Here are cats Amber and Autumn, who are now living in Scarborough after coming from Purr-fect Pet Rescue.

1. Rescue pets on the Yorkshire coast

Here are cats Amber and Autumn, who are now living in Scarborough after coming from Purr-fect Pet Rescue. Photo: Dave Hancock

Photo Sales
This Bull Terrier named Boo has been living happily in Whitby for two years after coming from a breed specific rescue.

2. Rescue pets on the Yorkshire coast

This Bull Terrier named Boo has been living happily in Whitby for two years after coming from a breed specific rescue. Photo: Bethany Brown

Photo Sales
This is Belle, who already looks right at home in Bridlington after being rescued only 15 days ago.

3. Rescue pets on the Yorkshire coast

This is Belle, who already looks right at home in Bridlington after being rescued only 15 days ago. Photo: Foldyard House

Photo Sales
This is Winnie who lives in Scarborough, she was rescued from Dogs Trust Manchester.

4. Rescue pets on the Yorkshire coast

This is Winnie who lives in Scarborough, she was rescued from Dogs Trust Manchester. Photo: Debra Dale Law

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonYorkshire