We take a look at a number of pets who are available at both the RSPCA Scarborough & District Branch, as well as the Bridlington, Driffield & District Branch. Many of these animals have suffered, or were abandoned by their owners, and need a new loving family to look after them.
1. Gimli - RSPCA Scarborough & District Branch
Gimli is a four-year-old male Domestic Shorthair crossbreed who is a very affectionate young man who enjoys a good fuss. He will need access to a garden once he is settled so that he is able to explore. He is suitable to be able to live with older children. Marvellous Gimli deserves a new forever home.Photo: RSPCA
2. Dots and Doodles - RSPCA Bridlington, Driffield & District Branch
Dots and Doodles are two-year-old English Spot rabbits from an unexpected litter and were handed over at weaning. They are British Spot x Lop who neutered and vaccinated. Dots is female and has black ears and Doodles is male with white ears. They are very inquisitive and very energetic and athletic - they can jump! They will need a very secure enclosure. At present they are living in a pen in an outbuilding which measures approx 12ft x 10ft and they love to run around together and they jump on top of their two tier hutch! They are such a great team and it would be lovely to keep them together.Photo: RSPCA
3. Cindy and Kitty - RSPCA Bridlington, Driffield & District Branch
indy and Kitty are two 0-3 month-old kittens and are Domestic Shorthair crossbreeds. These two kittens are very sweet and friendly. Like most kittens these two are super playful and love chasing after their toys. Both are very loving however, Cindy is a little bit shy but she very quickly comes out of her shell. We do find that they prefer human company more so and they are always purring away waiting for cuddles. These two must be adopted together as they have built a close bond with each other.Photo: RSPCA
4. Elvis - RSPCA Bridlington, Driffield & District Branch
Elvis is a four-month-old Domestic Shorthair crossbreed who is an absolute sweetheart, he adores being held like a baby and getting all the fuss he can get! He is a bundle of joy and would fill your house with lots of love and laughter! Elvis is waiting for his forever home now and would suit any family ideally with calmer older children and could live with other cats or a cat savvy dog.Photo: RSPCA
