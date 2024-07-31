2 . Dots and Doodles - RSPCA Bridlington, Driffield & District Branch

Dots and Doodles are two-year-old English Spot rabbits from an unexpected litter and were handed over at weaning. They are British Spot x Lop who neutered and vaccinated. Dots is female and has black ears and Doodles is male with white ears. They are very inquisitive and very energetic and athletic - they can jump! They will need a very secure enclosure. At present they are living in a pen in an outbuilding which measures approx 12ft x 10ft and they love to run around together and they jump on top of their two tier hutch! They are such a great team and it would be lovely to keep them together.Photo: RSPCA