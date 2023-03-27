IN PICTURES: Here's what events are on this week around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week, there are numerous events on around the Yorkshire coast, from Whitby, to Scarborough and down to Bridlington, and out to Malton.
From theatre productions, to art exhibitions, and lambing activities, there’s something for everyone.
If you would like your event featured, or an event featured in a future article, email [email protected]
1. Tuesday March 28
On Tuesday March 28 at 1pm, Tim Tubbs Lunchtime Lectures about 16th Century Queens is coming to the YMCA in Scarborough. This week, the talk will be about Marie de Guise and Mary, Queen of Scots. Tickets are priced at £5 and are still available. Photo: YMCA
2. Thursday March 30, March 31 and April 1
On Thursday March 30, Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1, a theatre performance called 'The Comedy of Errors' is coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre. This Shakespeare retelling is priced from £10, and the show lasts two hours and 40 mins, with an interval. Tickets are still available. Photo: Stephen Joseph Theatre
3. Friday March 31 and April 1
On Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1, Johannes Radebe is bringing a party to Bridlington Spa and will be joined by a diverse, world-class cast of talented dancers and singers in this melting pot of South African rhythms and huge party anthems - with a touch of ballroom magic thrown in. Very limited tickets are still available. Photo: Bridlington Spa
4. Saturday April 1
On Saturday April 1, the Woodend Gallery in Scarborough will be hosting a Cyanotype Workshop with Angela Chalmers. Tickets are priced at £6, and the session runs from 11am until 1pm. Attendees will learn how to create cyanotypes. Using natural light (or UV if it’s a gloomy day!), Angela will guide you through creating your very own cyanotype prints to take home. Photo: Scarborough Museums Trust/Angela Chalmers