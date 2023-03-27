IN PICTURES: Here's what events are on this week around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

4 . Saturday April 1

On Saturday April 1, the Woodend Gallery in Scarborough will be hosting a Cyanotype Workshop with Angela Chalmers. Tickets are priced at £6, and the session runs from 11am until 1pm. Attendees will learn how to create cyanotypes. Using natural light (or UV if it’s a gloomy day!), Angela will guide you through creating your very own cyanotype prints to take home. Photo: Scarborough Museums Trust/Angela Chalmers