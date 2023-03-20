News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
1 hour ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
1 hour ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
2 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
4 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
4 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
Here's what events are on this week on the Yorkshire coast, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
Here's what events are on this week on the Yorkshire coast, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
Here's what events are on this week on the Yorkshire coast, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

IN PICTURES: Here's what events are on this week in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week, there are numerous events on on the Yorkshire coast, from Whitby, to Scarborough and down to Bridlington.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:16 GMT

The Scarborough News has collated this weeks events from Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.

From musicals, to art exhibitions, to dance shows, there’s something for everyone.

If you would like your event featured, or a future event featured in a future article, email [email protected]

On Tuesday March 21 at 1pm, Tim Tubbs Lunchtime Lectures about 16th Century Queens is coming to the YMCA in Scarborough. This week, the talk will be about Catherine de Medici, France’s 'Black Queen'. Tickets are priced at £5 and are still available.

1. Tuesday March 21

On Tuesday March 21 at 1pm, Tim Tubbs Lunchtime Lectures about 16th Century Queens is coming to the YMCA in Scarborough. This week, the talk will be about Catherine de Medici, France’s 'Black Queen'. Tickets are priced at £5 and are still available. Photo: YMCA

Photo Sales
On Tuesday March 21 and Wednesday March 22, a theatre performance called 'Too Much World At Once' is coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joesph Theatre. Tickets are priced at £10, and the show lasts two hours. Tickets are still available.

2. March 21 and 22

On Tuesday March 21 and Wednesday March 22, a theatre performance called 'Too Much World At Once' is coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joesph Theatre. Tickets are priced at £10, and the show lasts two hours. Tickets are still available. Photo: Stephen Joesph Theatre

Photo Sales
On Wednesday March 22, The Circus of Horrors: Haunted Fairground is coming to Whitby Pavillion at 7.30pm. Tickets are £24 or £19 for concessions and Friends of Whitby Pavilion and are still available.

3. Wednesday March 22

On Wednesday March 22, The Circus of Horrors: Haunted Fairground is coming to Whitby Pavillion at 7.30pm. Tickets are £24 or £19 for concessions and Friends of Whitby Pavilion and are still available. Photo: Whitby Pavillion

Photo Sales
On Thursday March 23, DRET Primary Music Festival will be at Bridlington Spa.From 6pm, pupils from the David Ross Education Trust (Quay Academy and Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy) will perform a 60-minute version of Mozart's The Magic Flute. Tickets are £5 and are still available.

4. Thursday March 23

On Thursday March 23, DRET Primary Music Festival will be at Bridlington Spa.From 6pm, pupils from the David Ross Education Trust (Quay Academy and Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy) will perform a 60-minute version of Mozart's The Magic Flute. Tickets are £5 and are still available. Photo: Bridlington Spa

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ScarboroughBridlingtonWhitbyYorkshire