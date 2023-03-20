IN PICTURES: Here's what events are on this week in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week, there are numerous events on on the Yorkshire coast, from Whitby, to Scarborough and down to Bridlington.
From musicals, to art exhibitions, to dance shows, there’s something for everyone.
If you would like your event featured, or a future event featured in a future article, email [email protected]
1. Tuesday March 21
On Tuesday March 21 at 1pm, Tim Tubbs Lunchtime Lectures about 16th Century Queens is coming to the YMCA in Scarborough. This week, the talk will be about Catherine de Medici, France’s 'Black Queen'. Tickets are priced at £5 and are still available. Photo: YMCA
2. March 21 and 22
On Tuesday March 21 and Wednesday March 22, a theatre performance called 'Too Much World At Once' is coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joesph Theatre. Tickets are priced at £10, and the show lasts two hours. Tickets are still available. Photo: Stephen Joesph Theatre
3. Wednesday March 22
On Wednesday March 22, The Circus of Horrors: Haunted Fairground is coming to Whitby Pavillion at 7.30pm. Tickets are £24 or £19 for concessions and Friends of Whitby Pavilion and are still available. Photo: Whitby Pavillion
4. Thursday March 23
On Thursday March 23, DRET Primary Music Festival will be at Bridlington Spa.From 6pm, pupils from the David Ross Education Trust (Quay Academy and Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy) will perform a 60-minute version of Mozart's The Magic Flute. Tickets are £5 and are still available. Photo: Bridlington Spa