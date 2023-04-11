IN PICTURES: Here's what's on this week in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

4 . Wednesday April 12

On Wednesday April 12, join Keith Thompson, President of the Plough Stots, for his talk at Whitby Museum about the journey of the history of the longest surviving long sword dancing tradition in the British Isles as they celebrate the centenary of its revival. No need to pre-book. Tickets are priced at £2 for non-members, and are available on the door. Photo: Whitby Museum