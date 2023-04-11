IN PICTURES: Here's what's on this week in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

If you are heading to the Yorkshire coast this week, there are numerous events on from Whitby, to Scarborough and down to Bridlington and around the coast.
From theatre productions, to art exhibitions, and musical events, there’s something for everyone.
If you would like your event featured, or an event featured in a future article, email [email protected]
1. Wednesday April 12
On Wednesday April 12, Whitby Pavilion will be hosting two performances of Goldilocks and the three bears. These will be held at 2pm and 6pm, and tickets are priced at £14, or £12 for concessions, plus booking fees. Photo: Whitby Pavilion
2. Wednesday April 12
On Wednesday April 12, spend an elegant afternoon of sequence dancing with a sprinkle of ballroom and Latin on request, with Michelle Hatton. The event starts at 2pm, and tickets are £8.80. Photo: Bridlington Spa
3. Wednesday April 12
On Wednesday April 12, print and develop your own bright blue cyanotype images inspired by Scarborough Art Gallery's ‘Squaring the Circle’ photography exhibition. The session takes place at the Art Gallery in Scarborough between 10am and 1pm, and 2pm and 4pm. Photo: Scarborough Art Gallery
4. Wednesday April 12
On Wednesday April 12, join Keith Thompson, President of the Plough Stots, for his talk at Whitby Museum about the journey of the history of the longest surviving long sword dancing tradition in the British Isles as they celebrate the centenary of its revival. No need to pre-book. Tickets are priced at £2 for non-members, and are available on the door. Photo: Whitby Museum