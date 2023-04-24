If you are heading to the Yorkshire coast this week, there are numerous events on from Whitby, to Scarborough and down to Bridlington and around the coast.
If you would like your event featured, or an event featured in a future article, email [email protected]
1. Monday April 24
Today, Monday Apri 24, sees the theatre production '5 Year's coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre. Starting at 7.45pm, the new comedy–drama asks a simple question - would you exchange five years of your life for the perfect body? Tickets start from £10 and the show lasts for an hour and 10 minutes, with no interval. Photo: Stephen Joseph Theatre
2. Tuesday April 25
On Tuesday April 25, head to Whitby Pavilion and see G4 Live! The classical-crossover's show will start at 7.30pm, and tickets are priced at £27.50, or £59.50 for a meet and greet ticket. Photo: Whitby Pavilion
3. Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27
On Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27, join Touretteshero as they bring their production 'Burnt Out in Biscuit Land' to Bridlington Spa. Blending film, live performance and conversation, Touretteshero's funny, surreal and moving show explores resistance and joy in the face of a crisis. The show starts at 7pm on both days, and there is a live stream for those who can't attend in person. Photo: Bridlington Spa
4. Friday April 28
On Friday April 28, Jo Wiley is bringing her '90s Anthems DJ set to Scarborough Spa! The BBC 2 radio host 's show starts at 8pm, and tickets are priced at £20. Photo: Scarborough Spa