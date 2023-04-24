3 . Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27

On Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27, join Touretteshero as they bring their production 'Burnt Out in Biscuit Land' to Bridlington Spa. Blending film, live performance and conversation, Touretteshero's funny, surreal and moving show explores resistance and joy in the face of a crisis. The show starts at 7pm on both days, and there is a live stream for those who can't attend in person. Photo: Bridlington Spa