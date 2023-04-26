IN PICTURES: Here's where to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in and around Scarborough

Scarborough and the surrounding area will join with the millions of people across the UK and beyond who are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, on Saturday, May 6.
The day of ceremony and pageantry, on what is a bank holiday weekend, will see the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. His wife Camilla will be crowned as Queen Camilla.
These are the local events that The Scarborough News has been made aware of.
Seperate stories on events happening in Whitby and Bridlington will be published later this week.
1. Friday May 5
On Friday May 5, East Ayton Primary School Choir will sing outside the school at 3pm. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Friday May 5
On Friday May 5, for one night only Brompton Village Hall will open as 'The Coronation Arms'. The bar in the hall will open at 7.15pm and there will be a mobile pizza van outside fired up and ready to bake your choice of pizza at 7.30pm. The evening will include a short Royal themed quiz starting at around 8.15pm and a raffle. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Saturday May 6
On Saturday May 6, it's 'Beacon & Bells' time in Ayton. People will meet at Ayton Village Hall before walking through the villages up to Castle Field to light the Beacon. Organisers ask that attendees bring their own bells or phone chimes . Photo: Google
4. Saturday May 6
On Saturday May 6, from 12pm onwards The Mayfield Pub in Seamer will be having a Coronation event. They will have a royally decorated beer garden with marque, wood oven cooked pizzas, bouncy castles, Studio 3 dance show, magic show, Punch & Judy as well as broadcasting the King’s Coronation on large-screen and live music all day. Photo: Neil Silk