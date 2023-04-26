News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
28 minutes ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
2 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
3 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
3 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
4 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
On Saturday May 7, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be Coronated. (Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images)On Saturday May 7, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be Coronated. (Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
On Saturday May 7, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be Coronated. (Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

IN PICTURES: Here's where to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in and around Scarborough

Scarborough and the surrounding area will join with the millions of people across the UK and beyond who are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, on Saturday, May 6.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST

The day of ceremony and pageantry, on what is a bank holiday weekend, will see the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. His wife Camilla will be crowned as Queen Camilla.

These are the local events that The Scarborough News has been made aware of.

If there is an event you’d like adding to this list, please email [email protected]

Seperate stories on events happening in Whitby and Bridlington will be published later this week.

On Friday May 5, East Ayton Primary School Choir will sing outside the school at 3pm.

1. Friday May 5

On Friday May 5, East Ayton Primary School Choir will sing outside the school at 3pm. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
On Friday May 5, for one night only Brompton Village Hall will open as 'The Coronation Arms'. The bar in the hall will open at 7.15pm and there will be a mobile pizza van outside fired up and ready to bake your choice of pizza at 7.30pm. The evening will include a short Royal themed quiz starting at around 8.15pm and a raffle.

2. Friday May 5

On Friday May 5, for one night only Brompton Village Hall will open as 'The Coronation Arms'. The bar in the hall will open at 7.15pm and there will be a mobile pizza van outside fired up and ready to bake your choice of pizza at 7.30pm. The evening will include a short Royal themed quiz starting at around 8.15pm and a raffle. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
On Saturday May 6, it's 'Beacon & Bells' time in Ayton. People will meet at Ayton Village Hall before walking through the villages up to Castle Field to light the Beacon. Organisers ask that attendees bring their own bells or phone chimes .

3. Saturday May 6

On Saturday May 6, it's 'Beacon & Bells' time in Ayton. People will meet at Ayton Village Hall before walking through the villages up to Castle Field to light the Beacon. Organisers ask that attendees bring their own bells or phone chimes . Photo: Google

Photo Sales
On Saturday May 6, from 12pm onwards The Mayfield Pub in Seamer will be having a Coronation event. They will have a royally decorated beer garden with marque, wood oven cooked pizzas, bouncy castles, Studio 3 dance show, magic show, Punch & Judy as well as broadcasting the King’s Coronation on large-screen and live music all day.

4. Saturday May 6

On Saturday May 6, from 12pm onwards The Mayfield Pub in Seamer will be having a Coronation event. They will have a royally decorated beer garden with marque, wood oven cooked pizzas, bouncy castles, Studio 3 dance show, magic show, Punch & Judy as well as broadcasting the King’s Coronation on large-screen and live music all day. Photo: Neil Silk

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Charles IIIWestminster AbbeyWhitbyBridlington