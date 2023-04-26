IN PICTURES: Here's where to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in and around Scarborough

2 . Friday May 5

On Friday May 5, for one night only Brompton Village Hall will open as 'The Coronation Arms'. The bar in the hall will open at 7.15pm and there will be a mobile pizza van outside fired up and ready to bake your choice of pizza at 7.30pm. The evening will include a short Royal themed quiz starting at around 8.15pm and a raffle. Photo: Richard Ponter