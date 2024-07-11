IN PICTURES: Here's your beautiful photos from Bridlington prom season 2024

Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Jul 2024, 15:41 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 17:55 BST
Here is a fantastic selection of photos from prom season this year, submitted by Bridlington Free Press readers.

The long-awaited proms have finally arrived in the Bridlington area and hundreds of students got their glad rags on for the special occasion.

The photos submitted by readers have been stunning this year, with students showing off a variety of fabulous outfits and vehicles.

Isabelle Artley looking lovely on her stunning horse Tartan Treasure.

Isabelle Artley looking lovely on her stunning horse Tartan Treasure. Photo: Emma Artley

Jackson Barker getting ready to leave for prom in style!

Jackson Barker getting ready to leave for prom in style! Photo: Donna Barker

Brooke Waites dressed up and ready to make an unusual entrance!

Brooke Waites dressed up and ready to make an unusual entrance! Photo: Susan Sutcliffe

Belle and friends Ryan and Lucy at Headlands School prom.

Belle and friends Ryan and Lucy at Headlands School prom. Photo: Leah Jayne McMullen

