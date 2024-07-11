IN PICTURES: Here's your beautiful photos from Bridlington prom season 2024

The long-awaited proms have finally arrived in the Bridlington area and hundreds of students got their glad rags on for the special occasion.
The photos submitted by readers have been stunning this year, with students showing off a variety of fabulous outfits and vehicles.
Check out the photos below!
1. Bridlington prom photos 2024
Isabelle Artley looking lovely on her stunning horse Tartan Treasure. Photo: Emma Artley
2. Bridlington prom photos 2024
Jackson Barker getting ready to leave for prom in style! Photo: Donna Barker
3. Bridlington prom photos 2024
Brooke Waites dressed up and ready to make an unusual entrance! Photo: Susan Sutcliffe
4. Bridlington prom photos 2024
Belle and friends Ryan and Lucy at Headlands School prom. Photo: Leah Jayne McMullen
