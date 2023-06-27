Here is a selection of photos from Bridlington’s Armed Forces Day success.

This year’s Armed Forces Day was once again well supported by residents and visitors alike as the sun shone on the event.

This year’s event started with a memorial special service at the Bridlington War Memorial on Wellington Road, focusing on Royal Engineer Staff Sargeant Malcolm Banks.

S/Sgt Banks lost his life in Northern Ireland in 1972 and his name is being added to the town’s war memorial.

The parade stepped off from the war memorial, making its way through the town before passing the Saluting Dias, manned by the day’s VIPs, at the Yacht Club on South Marine Drive.

There were a host of stalls and ex-military vehicles on show in front of the lifeboat station, entertainment, the Royal British Legion Riders and ex service associations stalls outside the Yacht Club.

1 . Highlights from Bridlington Armed Forces Day The streets of Bridlington were bustling as the parade made its way through the town. Photo: TCF Photography Photo Sales

2 . Highlights from Bridlington Armed Forces Day The sun was shining throughout the day and a number of families joined in with the celebrations. Photo: TCF Photography Photo Sales

3 . Highlights from Bridlington Armed Forces Day The cadets and veterans were part of the Armed Forces Day celebrations. Photo: TCF Photography Photo Sales

4 . Highlights from Bridlington Armed Forces Day The Armed Forces Day was full of family friendly events. Photo: TCF Photography Photo Sales