News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Here are some fantastic photos from Bridlington Armed Forces Day.Here are some fantastic photos from Bridlington Armed Forces Day.
Here are some fantastic photos from Bridlington Armed Forces Day.

IN PICTURES: Highlights from Bridlington's Armed Forces Day

Here is a selection of photos from Bridlington’s Armed Forces Day success.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST

This year’s Armed Forces Day was once again well supported by residents and visitors alike as the sun shone on the event.

This year’s event started with a memorial special service at the Bridlington War Memorial on Wellington Road, focusing on Royal Engineer Staff Sargeant Malcolm Banks.

S/Sgt Banks lost his life in Northern Ireland in 1972 and his name is being added to the town’s war memorial.

The parade stepped off from the war memorial, making its way through the town before passing the Saluting Dias, manned by the day’s VIPs, at the Yacht Club on South Marine Drive.

There were a host of stalls and ex-military vehicles on show in front of the lifeboat station, entertainment, the Royal British Legion Riders and ex service associations stalls outside the Yacht Club.

The streets of Bridlington were bustling as the parade made its way through the town.

1. Highlights from Bridlington Armed Forces Day

The streets of Bridlington were bustling as the parade made its way through the town. Photo: TCF Photography

Photo Sales
The sun was shining throughout the day and a number of families joined in with the celebrations.

2. Highlights from Bridlington Armed Forces Day

The sun was shining throughout the day and a number of families joined in with the celebrations. Photo: TCF Photography

Photo Sales
The cadets and veterans were part of the Armed Forces Day celebrations.

3. Highlights from Bridlington Armed Forces Day

The cadets and veterans were part of the Armed Forces Day celebrations. Photo: TCF Photography

Photo Sales
The Armed Forces Day was full of family friendly events.

4. Highlights from Bridlington Armed Forces Day

The Armed Forces Day was full of family friendly events. Photo: TCF Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BridlingtonNorthern Ireland