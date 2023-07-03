News you can trust since 1882
Let us know how you celebrated Pride this Year!Let us know how you celebrated Pride this Year!
IN PICTURES: Highlights from this year's Bridlington Pride celebrations, including the town's first Pride parade

Here is a selection of photos from Bridlington’s second Pride celebration.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:37 BST

The Bridlington Pride Team organised their first ever Pride event in the town in 2022, which was a resounding success. Following a lot of feedback from visitors and residents, the team realised that a parade was much needed this year. So Bridlington’s first ever Pride parade took place last weekend (July 1 and July 2).

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate Pride, wearing rainbow colours and waving Pride flags.

Bridlington’s Mayor even joined the parade after a ceremonial raising of a Pride flag to start off the celebrations.

Email [email protected] to submit your Pride photos to the list.

Bridlington was in the Pride spirit on Saturday July 1, with a number of people visiting the town for the Pride celebrations.

1. Highlights from this year’s Pride celebrations in Bridlington

Bridlington was in the Pride spirit on Saturday July 1, with a number of people visiting the town for the Pride celebrations. Photo: TCF Photography

Outlandish outfits were everywhere, with hundreds of people embracing the colourful vibe of the Pride event.

2. Highlights from this year’s Pride celebrations in Bridlington

Outlandish outfits were everywhere, with hundreds of people embracing the colourful vibe of the Pride event. Photo: Bridlington Pride Team

The town's streets were bustling with people, who were all there to support the LGBTQ+ community.

3. Highlights from this year’s Pride celebrations in Bridlington

The town's streets were bustling with people, who were all there to support the LGBTQ+ community. Photo: TCF Photography

Bridlington Pride was sponsored by a number of businesses and organisations such as Bridlington Spa, Yorkshire Coast BID, and Bridlington Town Council.

4. Highlights from this year’s Pride celebrations in Bridlington

Bridlington Pride was sponsored by a number of businesses and organisations such as Bridlington Spa, Yorkshire Coast BID, and Bridlington Town Council. Photo: Bridlington Pride Team

