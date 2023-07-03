IN PICTURES: Highlights from this year's Bridlington Pride celebrations, including the town's first Pride parade

Here is a selection of photos from Bridlington’s second Pride celebration.
The Bridlington Pride Team organised their first ever Pride event in the town in 2022, which was a resounding success. Following a lot of feedback from visitors and residents, the team realised that a parade was much needed this year. So Bridlington’s first ever Pride parade took place last weekend (July 1 and July 2).
Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate Pride, wearing rainbow colours and waving Pride flags.
Bridlington’s Mayor even joined the parade after a ceremonial raising of a Pride flag to start off the celebrations.
1. Highlights from this year’s Pride celebrations in Bridlington
Bridlington was in the Pride spirit on Saturday July 1, with a number of people visiting the town for the Pride celebrations. Photo: TCF Photography
Outlandish outfits were everywhere, with hundreds of people embracing the colourful vibe of the Pride event. Photo: Bridlington Pride Team
The town's streets were bustling with people, who were all there to support the LGBTQ+ community. Photo: TCF Photography
Bridlington Pride was sponsored by a number of businesses and organisations such as Bridlington Spa, Yorkshire Coast BID, and Bridlington Town Council. Photo: Bridlington Pride Team