IN PICTURES: Hospitality, Tourism & Business Exhibition returns to Scarborough Spa

The Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Exhibition returned to Scarborough Spa this week.

Organised by Scarborough Hospitality Association, it saw businesses across Scarborough and Yorkshire come together to showcase their offerings.

From theatre and sport, to weddings and spas, and everything food, there was lots on offer.

The event enables independent producers to showcase their products and provides a great opportunity for business to business networking.

Check out our snaps from the event below!

Chair of Scarborough Hospitality Association Shirley Smith and Vice President Lynn Jackson.

Stephen Joseph Theatre's Chrissie Lewis and Jeannie Swales were showing visitors what wonders are ready to be seen at the SJT.

North Yorkshire Water Park were also at the event telling visitors about the different activities at the park.

The Filey Gin company were also there.