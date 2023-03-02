News you can trust since 1882
The annual Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism and Business Exhibition at Scarborough Spa.

IN PICTURES: Hospitality, Tourism & Business Exhibition returns to Scarborough Spa

The Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Exhibition returned to Scarborough Spa this week.

By Louise Hollingsworth
20 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:59pm

Organised by Scarborough Hospitality Association, it saw businesses across Scarborough and Yorkshire come together to showcase their offerings.

From theatre and sport, to weddings and spas, and everything food, there was lots on offer.

The event enables independent producers to showcase their products and provides a great opportunity for business to business networking.

Check out our snaps from the event below!

1. Scarborough Hospitality Associations' Hospitality, Tourism and Business Exhibition

Chair of Scarborough Hospitality Association Shirley Smith and Vice President Lynn Jackson.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Scarborough Hospitality Associations' Hospitality, Tourism and Business Exhibition

Stephen Joseph Theatre's Chrissie Lewis and Jeannie Swales were showing visitors what wonders are ready to be seen at the SJT.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Scarborough Hospitality Associations' Hospitality, Tourism and Business Exhibition

North Yorkshire Water Park were also at the event telling visitors about the different activities at the park.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Scarborough Hospitality Associations' Hospitality, Tourism and Business Exhibition

The Filey Gin company were also there.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough SpaYorkshire