IN PICTURES: Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Patch and Halloween Trail opens to the public

Award-winning glamping site Humble Bee Farm will be open to the public for its annual half term Pumpkin Patch and Halloween Trail event.

The farm will be open to the public on October 18, 21, 22 and 25, and then daily throughout half term, from October 28 until November 5.

Guests will be able to pick a pumpkin and then carve it on site at the barn, before facing their fears at the spooky trail through the Yorkshire Wolds countryside.

If guests survive the spooky-ness, they can say hi to the farmyard gang and have a treat at the Hive Bar cafe.

Tickets are priced at £10 per child (including one pumpkin) and £6 for adults (no pumpkin). Pumpkins can be added for £4 each.

The farm ask that tickets be booked ahead of your visit and they can be purchased here.

Humble Bee Farm is located at Flixton, between Filey and Scarborough, is a working farm and is host to glamping cabins, yurts, lodges and cottages.

