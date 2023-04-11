News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
15 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
44 minutes ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
1 hour ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
The Normans at Whitby AbbeyThe Normans at Whitby Abbey
The Normans at Whitby Abbey

IN PICTURES: Images from a fantastic weekend with the Normans at Whitby Abbey

Visitors to Whitby Abbey took a step back in time this Easter as Normans invaded the ancient ground.

By Louise Perrin
Published 11th Apr 2023, 18:06 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 18:07 BST

Norman performers, Brother William and Sister Hild, skillfully blended tales from the past with silly fun and games, from family favourites like egg-and-spoon races to one-of-a-kind games including Monkopoly and Top of the Chops.

At the living history camp, stories of medieval life enchanted the crowds and youngsters were able to sharpen their skills at the sword school before watching Normans scrap and skirmish in the arena.

Those present learned about origins of Easter ain Whitby and get a feel for what it would have been like to be a nun or a monk with stories and dress up fun.

There was also an opportunity to take part in an egg-stra special Easter Adventure Quest where successful adventurers were rewarded with a certificate and a tasty chocolate treat.

Seeking out the enemy

1. The Normans at Whitby Abbey

Seeking out the enemy Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Battling in the grounds

2. The Normans at Whitby Abbey

Battling in the grounds Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Walking through the grounds of the Abbey

3. The Normans at Whitby Abbey

Walking through the grounds of the Abbey Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
On guard at the Abbey

4. The Normans at Whitby Abbey

On guard at the Abbey Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Whitby Abbey