IN PICTURES: Images from a fantastic weekend with the Normans at Whitby Abbey

Visitors to Whitby Abbey took a step back in time this Easter as Normans invaded the ancient ground.

Norman performers, Brother William and Sister Hild, skillfully blended tales from the past with silly fun and games, from family favourites like egg-and-spoon races to one-of-a-kind games including Monkopoly and Top of the Chops.

At the living history camp, stories of medieval life enchanted the crowds and youngsters were able to sharpen their skills at the sword school before watching Normans scrap and skirmish in the arena.

Those present learned about origins of Easter ain Whitby and get a feel for what it would have been like to be a nun or a monk with stories and dress up fun.

There was also an opportunity to take part in an egg-stra special Easter Adventure Quest where successful adventurers were rewarded with a certificate and a tasty chocolate treat.

