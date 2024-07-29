IN PICTURES: James deliver another great night at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The Manchester legends – who previously headlined the Yorkshire coast venue in 2015, 2018 and 2021 – again delighted a huge crowd.

Opening with She’s a Star, Waltzing Along and Better With You, James took their fans on a deep dive through their 30-year-plus career with such anthems as Sit Down, Say Something, Sometimes and Laid.

Opening the show were Manchester indie outfit The Lilacs before Yorkshire favourites Reverend and The Makers gave the crowd such hits as Heavyweight Champion of The World, Bassline, Open Your Window and Heatwave In The Cold North.

More than 100,000 tickets have been sold for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Next up is comedy great Bill Bailey on Friday August 2.

