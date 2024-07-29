James perform at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough.James perform at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough.
IN PICTURES: James deliver another great night at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:56 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 11:56 BST
Indie greats James delivered another incredible night as they played their fourth headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Manchester legends – who previously headlined the Yorkshire coast venue in 2015, 2018 and 2021 – again delighted a huge crowd.

Opening with She’s a Star, Waltzing Along and Better With You, James took their fans on a deep dive through their 30-year-plus career with such anthems as Sit Down, Say Something, Sometimes and Laid.

Opening the show were Manchester indie outfit The Lilacs before Yorkshire favourites Reverend and The Makers gave the crowd such hits as Heavyweight Champion of The World, Bassline, Open Your Window and Heatwave In The Cold North.

More than 100,000 tickets have been sold for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Next up is comedy great Bill Bailey on Friday August 2.

The Open Air Theatre crowd enjoy the James gig.

1. James at Open Air Theatre

The Open Air Theatre crowd enjoy the James gig.Photo: Jim Cooke

James perform live in Scarborough.

2. James at Open Air Theatre

James perform live in Scarborough.Photo: Jim Cooke

Reverend and the Makers warm up the crowd.

3. James at Open Air Theatre

Reverend and the Makers warm up the crowd.Photo: Jim Cooke

A large Scarborough crowd enjoyed the James gig.

4. James at Open Air Theatre

A large Scarborough crowd enjoyed the James gig.Photo: Jim Cooke

