IN PICTURES: Junior Surf Festival takes place in Scarborough after a delay of two weeks

Tori Gower from Scarborough Surf Festival said: "It was a brilliant turn out and we had two to three feet of clean surf."It was one of the best contests we've held for the juniors and there was a really good atmosphere all day."The Under 12's event was won by Hudson Hickey with Will Hirst in second place, while the Under 16s event was won by Jenson Martin with Bethan Davies in second place.