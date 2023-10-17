IN PICTURES: Junior Surf Festival takes place in Scarborough after a delay of two weeks
Twenty two junior surfers have gathered in Scarborough's South Bay to compete against each other at the Junior Surf Festival.
The event was rearranged after calm conditions at Scarborough Surf Festival gave little opportunity to compete.
Tori Gower from Scarborough Surf Festival said: "It was a brilliant turn out and we had two to three feet of clean surf."It was one of the best contests we've held for the juniors and there was a really good atmosphere all day."The Under 12's event was won by Hudson Hickey with Will Hirst in second place, while the Under 16s event was won by Jenson Martin with Bethan Davies in second place.
Girls Wave of the Day was awarded to Bronte Heaton, while the Biggest Wave was ridden by Noah Topliss, with Harry Mason taking the Most Waves Ridden for the Under 12s title.Thomas Denton received the title of the Worst Wipeout.