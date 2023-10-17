News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Junior Surf Competition on Scarborough's South BayJunior Surf Competition on Scarborough's South Bay
Junior Surf Competition on Scarborough's South Bay

IN PICTURES: Junior Surf Festival takes place in Scarborough after a delay of two weeks

The Junior Surf Festival has taken place after a delay of two weeks.
By Louise French
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST

Twenty two junior surfers have gathered in Scarborough's South Bay to compete against each other at the Junior Surf Festival.

The event was rearranged after calm conditions at Scarborough Surf Festival gave little opportunity to compete.

Tori Gower from Scarborough Surf Festival said: "It was a brilliant turn out and we had two to three feet of clean surf."It was one of the best contests we've held for the juniors and there was a really good atmosphere all day."The Under 12's event was won by Hudson Hickey with Will Hirst in second place, while the Under 16s event was won by Jenson Martin with Bethan Davies in second place.

Girls Wave of the Day was awarded to Bronte Heaton, while the Biggest Wave was ridden by Noah Topliss, with Harry Mason taking the Most Waves Ridden for the Under 12s title.Thomas Denton received the title of the Worst Wipeout.

Making waves!

1. Junior Surf Competition on Scarborough's South Bay

Making waves! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Surfing with friends

2. Junior Surf Competition on Scarborough's South Bay

Surfing with friends Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The judges look on

3. Surfing Competition on Junior Surf Competition on Scarborough's South BaySouth Bay...Judges keep score..pic Richard Ponter

The judges look on Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Spectators capture the moment

4. Junior Surf Competition on Scarborough's South Bay

Spectators capture the moment Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughSouth BayBethan Davies