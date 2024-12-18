Kellett's Performing Arts put on a great show at the YMCA.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Kellett's Performing Arts stars dazzle audiences in Scarborough show

By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Dec 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 15:42 BST
Stars of Kellett's Performing Arts took their audience “on a musical rollercoaster with festive hints of holiday spirit” in their recent performance at the YMCA.

The performance showcased a broad range of ages and talents and was a testament to KPA's mission of nurturing the next generation of performers.

The afternoon featured everyone from as young as three-year-old budding dancers in an enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy dance to KPA’s oldest student, 82-year-old Mick Thompson, who has been honing his vocal skills in private singing lessons at the school.

KPA’s founder and principal, Devan Kellett, created the academy with a mission to enrich lives by building self-confidence and providing a foundation for lifelong skills in dance and musical theatre.

Reflecting on her journey, Kellett shared how her own experiences with dance teachers shaped her career.

“I wanted to give children the same opportunities I had, where they could gain self-confidence and the skills that would not only make them better performers but would serve them throughout life,” Kellett said.

Special thanks to SWC (Scarborough Window Centre) and Scalby and Newby Bowls Club, whose kind donations helped bring the production to life.

Devan Kellett gathers the cast for her first show at The YMCA. picture: Richard Ponter

Devan Kellett gathers the cast for her first show at The YMCA. picture: Richard Ponter

Devan Kellett ready for the big show. picture: Richard Ponter

Devan Kellett ready for the big show. picture: Richard Ponter

Devan Kellett with Mick Thompson, one of the performers. picture: Richard Ponter

Devan Kellett with Mick Thompson, one of the performers. picture: Richard Ponter

Striking a pose! picture: Richard Ponter

Striking a pose! picture: Richard Ponter

