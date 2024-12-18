IN PICTURES: Kellett's Performing Arts stars dazzle audiences in Scarborough show

The performance showcased a broad range of ages and talents and was a testament to KPA's mission of nurturing the next generation of performers.

The afternoon featured everyone from as young as three-year-old budding dancers in an enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy dance to KPA’s oldest student, 82-year-old Mick Thompson, who has been honing his vocal skills in private singing lessons at the school.

KPA’s founder and principal, Devan Kellett, created the academy with a mission to enrich lives by building self-confidence and providing a foundation for lifelong skills in dance and musical theatre.

Reflecting on her journey, Kellett shared how her own experiences with dance teachers shaped her career.

“I wanted to give children the same opportunities I had, where they could gain self-confidence and the skills that would not only make them better performers but would serve them throughout life,” Kellett said.

Special thanks to SWC (Scarborough Window Centre) and Scalby and Newby Bowls Club, whose kind donations helped bring the production to life.

Kellett's Performing Arts Show in Scarborough Devan Kellett gathers the cast for her first show at The YMCA.

Kellett's Performing Arts show in Scarborough Devan Kellett ready for the big show.

Kellett's Performing Arts show in Scarborough Devan Kellett with Mick Thompson, one of the performers.

Kellett's Performing Arts show in Scarborough Striking a pose!