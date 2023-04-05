IN PICTURES: King Charles III and Queen Consort visit 'Yorkshire's Food Capital' Malton

Today, Wednesday April 5, King Charles III and Queen Consort visited Malton.

Their Majesties The King and the Queen Consort met some of Malton’s most acclaimed independent artisan food and drink producers, as well as local charities.

The King and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, spent the afternoon at Malton’s Talbot Yard and York House.

Read about their trip to Talbot Yard here.

Check out the images below of Their Majesties The King and the Queen Consort in Malton.

1 . King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton Camilla, the Queen Consort tries some of the delicious food made by the producers Their Majesties met. Photo: Richard Ponter/Visit Malton

2 . King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton The Queen Consort waves at the crowd after receiving a beautiful bunch of flowers. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

3 . King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort talk to staff. Photo: Richard Ponter/Visit Malton

4 . King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton King Charles III and the Queen Consort smile and wave to the onlookers. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire