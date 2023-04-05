IN PICTURES: King Charles III and Queen Consort visit 'Yorkshire's Food Capital' Malton
Today, Wednesday April 5, King Charles III and Queen Consort visited Malton.
Their Majesties The King and the Queen Consort met some of Malton’s most acclaimed independent artisan food and drink producers, as well as local charities.
The King and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, spent the afternoon at Malton’s Talbot Yard and York House.
Check out the images below of Their Majesties The King and the Queen Consort in Malton.
