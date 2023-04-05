News you can trust since 1882
King Charles III and the Queen Consort during their visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, where they met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods.King Charles III and the Queen Consort during their visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, where they met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods.
IN PICTURES: King Charles III and Queen Consort visit 'Yorkshire's Food Capital' Malton

Today, Wednesday April 5, King Charles III and Queen Consort visited Malton.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST

Their Majesties The King and the Queen Consort met some of Malton’s most acclaimed independent artisan food and drink producers, as well as local charities.

The King and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, spent the afternoon at Malton’s Talbot Yard and York House.

Read about their trip to Talbot Yard here.

Check out the images below of Their Majesties The King and the Queen Consort in Malton.

Camilla, the Queen Consort tries some of the delicious food made by the producers Their Majesties met.

1. King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton

Camilla, the Queen Consort tries some of the delicious food made by the producers Their Majesties met. Photo: Richard Ponter/Visit Malton

The Queen Consort waves at the crowd after receiving a beautiful bunch of flowers.

2. King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton

The Queen Consort waves at the crowd after receiving a beautiful bunch of flowers. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort talk to staff.

3. King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort talk to staff. Photo: Richard Ponter/Visit Malton

King Charles III and the Queen Consort smile and wave to the onlookers.

4. King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton

King Charles III and the Queen Consort smile and wave to the onlookers. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

