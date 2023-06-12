IN PICTURES: King Charles III visits Pickering to celebrate 50th anniversary of NYMR
King Charles III has visited Pickering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman and also the 50th anniversary of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
By Louise Perrin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 19:47 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 20:05 BST
The sun shone down as King Charles III visited Pickering as part of the centenary celebrations of the UK’s best-known locomotive.
Crowds came out in their hundreds to welcome the Monarch as he toured the town, visiting shops and exchanging pleasantries with those who had gathered to greet him.
