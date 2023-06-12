News you can trust since 1882
A wave for the crowdA wave for the crowd
IN PICTURES: King Charles III visits Pickering to celebrate 50th anniversary of NYMR

King Charles III has visited Pickering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman and also the 50th anniversary of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
By Louise Perrin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 19:47 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 20:05 BST

The sun shone down as King Charles III visited Pickering as part of the centenary celebrations of the UK’s best-known locomotive.

Crowds came out in their hundreds to welcome the Monarch as he toured the town, visiting shops and exchanging pleasantries with those who had gathered to greet him.

Browse our gallery to see images from the day.

Welcoming the King

1. King Charles visits Pickering

Welcoming the King Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
King Charles on the footplate of The Flying Scotsman at Pickering Station

2. King Charles visits Pickering

King Charles on the footplate of The Flying Scotsman at Pickering Station Photo: Richard

Photo Sales
Children from Gillamoor Primary School wait to welcome the King

3. King Charles visits Pickering

Children from Gillamoor Primary School wait to welcome the King Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
King Charles with NYMR's General Manager Chris Price

4. King Charles visits Pickering

King Charles with NYMR's General Manager Chris Price Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
