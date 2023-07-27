News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Knights take over Scarborough Castle as battle commences

Knights have taken over Scarborough Castle as battle commenced this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

This week, knights have visited Scarborough Castle in a historic event as rival knights competed in the ultimate test of strength and skill during the Scarborough Castle Knights’ Tournament.

Swords clashed as reenactors told visitors about medieval craft-making, weapon repairs, cooking and day-to-day life.

Mark Williamson of English Heritage said: “The weather hasn’t deterred our visitors! Over the past two days we have welcome over 1000 people to witness the spectacle of our Knights Tournament here at Scarborough Castle.

"We have an action-packed summer this year with our legendary Joust event planned for Tuesday August 8 as well as Pirates!, who will be back by popular demand from Tuesday August 22 to Thursday August 24.”

The Joust event will see a thrillingly authentic 13th-century tournament, inspired by the brutal early days of jousting. Visitors will be able to choose their champion and cheer them on to victory – or console them in defeat.

Check out our photo gallery below of the knights as they visit Scarborough Castle!

Dexter makes a charge, cheered on by Jay McCabe.

1. Knights at Scarborough Castle

Dexter makes a charge, cheered on by Jay McCabe. Photo: Richard Ponter

Megan Whitworth at the armament tent.

2. Knights at Scarborough Castle

Megan Whitworth at the armament tent. Photo: Richard Ponter

Ready for battle!

3. Knights at Scarborough Castle

Ready for battle! Photo: Richard Ponter

The battle commences!

4. Knights at Scarborough Castle

The battle commences! Photo: Richard Ponter

