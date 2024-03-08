The award-winning location, near Flixton, is a working farm and will host the events every Wednesday and Sunday in March, as well as Sunday, April 7.

All sessions are open to the public with a prebooked ticket, and the Wednesday events are particularly suitable for SEN children and families and home-schooled pupils.

Each slot lasts 90 minutes, with no dogs allowed.

Visitors can count how many lambs there are, feed and meet a lamb, take a photo in our photo booth, say hello to the sheepdogs, Alfie and Madge, follow our Sheep Trail around the farm, meet the farmyard gang including Tilly our Shetland pony, our alpacas, donkeys and guineapigs.

New for 2024 is Maternity and Nursery Wards, new photo opportunities, a Muddy Boots Play Area and a one way walk system.

Tickets for the Lambing Experiences are £8 per person and VIP Lambing Experiences are available on special Tuesdays and Thursdays for £30 per person.

More information about the experiences can be found here.

Check out our pictures below for what you can expect!

