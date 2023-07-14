IN PICTURES: Look back to when Tom Cruise filmed the new Mission: Impossible film on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway

The new Mission: Impossible film was released this week and we looked back to when a scene was filmed in North Yorkshire in 2021.

The action, which takes place on the back of a specially designed train carriage, was being filmed at the normally tranquil Levisham Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The film was shot in 2021, with some of it filmed at Levisham railway station on the North York Moors.

At the time, rumours had been going around that the A-List mega star was filming in Pickering so Scarborough News reporters Lou Perrin and Richard Ponter set off in search for the star.

In a very relaxed moment, the Hollywood icon paused to have a word with them. “It’s beautiful here, lovely to see you,” he said, before posing for Richard and even going so far as to make sure he got the shot. “Did you get it?” he said, before disappearing into the makeshift film village for lunch.

Read about when the film was shot here, and check out more images from when it was filmed here.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured the megastar while filming with co-star Hayley Atwood.

Mission: Impossible in Levisham Security at the site.

Mission: Impossible in Levisham The filming takes place on the back of a specially designed train carriage.

Mission: Impossible in Levisham Tom Cruise filming the latest Mission Impossible film in Levisham during the pandemic.

Mission: Impossible in Levisham Tom Cruise's helicopter.