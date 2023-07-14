IN PICTURES: Look back to when Tom Cruise filmed the new Mission: Impossible film on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway
The action, which takes place on the back of a specially designed train carriage, was being filmed at the normally tranquil Levisham Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
The film was shot in 2021, with some of it filmed at Levisham railway station on the North York Moors.
At the time, rumours had been going around that the A-List mega star was filming in Pickering so Scarborough News reporters Lou Perrin and Richard Ponter set off in search for the star.
In a very relaxed moment, the Hollywood icon paused to have a word with them. “It’s beautiful here, lovely to see you,” he said, before posing for Richard and even going so far as to make sure he got the shot. “Did you get it?” he said, before disappearing into the makeshift film village for lunch.
Photographer Richard Ponter captured the megastar while filming with co-star Hayley Atwood.