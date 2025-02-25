IN PICTURES: Lythe School youngsters enjoy day visiting Staithes and Runswick lifeboat station

By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Feb 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 11:41 BST
Youngsters from Lythe School’s Acorn Class had a great day out when they visited Staithes and Runswick RNLI.

The children had the opportunity to learn about water safety, explore the lifeboat station and discover more about the important work the station does to keep people safe at sea.

Here are some photos of their day.

A great day out for Lythe School!

1. Lythe School visit to Staithes and Runswick RNLI

A great day out for Lythe School! Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
'Water' great way to spend the day!

2. Lythe School visit to Staithes and Runswick RNLI

'Water' great way to spend the day! Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Youngsters from Lythe School enjoy their visit to Staithes.

3. Lythe School visit to Staithes and Runswick RNLI

Youngsters from Lythe School enjoy their visit to Staithes. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Youngsters find out more about how the RNLI works.

4. Lythe School visit to Staithes and Runswick RNLI

Youngsters find out more about how the RNLI works. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice