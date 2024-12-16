Made in Whitby Christmas Festival took place over the weekend, at Whitby Brewery.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Made in Whitby Christmas Festival at Whitby Brewery

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 12:07 BST
People enjoyed some festive cheer at the weekend as Whitby Brewery played host to the Made in Whitby festival, with live music, and food and drink by local businesses, making for a good time.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the action.

Baytown offer refreshments at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter

Time for a tot of Whitby Gin!

Krampus characters arrive at Whitby Christmas Festival.

Live entertainment at Whitby Brewery. picture: Richard Ponter

