IN PICTURES: Made in Whitby Christmas Festival at Whitby Brewery

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the action.
1. Made in Whitby Christmas Festival
Baytown offer refreshments at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Made in Whitby Christmas Festival
Time for a tot of Whitby Gin! Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Made in Whitby Christmas Festival
Krampus characters arrive at Whitby Christmas Festival. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Made in Whitby Christmas Festival
Live entertainment at Whitby Brewery. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.