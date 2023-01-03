IN PICTURES: Making a splash in the River Derwent at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn Tug of War near Scarborough

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the annual Tug of War event at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn on New Year’s Day.

The event took place between teams from East and West Ayton over the River Derwent, with the losers being the first to take an early bath in the icy river.

The Tug of War is one of a number of events which took place at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn to celebrate the New Year, with a sponsored leg wax, live music and a raffle being among the others.

In total a sum of £2050.36 was raised which will be split between St Catherine's Hospice, MacMillan and SWR Mind.

Landlady Heidi Dickinson said: “We were worried after two years off because of covid and the swollen river, but we had the most there we’ve ever had.

"The landlord and a few of the regulars did a sponsored wax, and one lad even took his eyebrow off.

"It was an absolutely brilliant day and we (West Ayton) won for only the second time in eight years.”

