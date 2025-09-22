Plenty of fun in the Malton 10K race.placeholder image
Plenty of fun in the Malton 10K race.

IN PICTURES: Malton 10km race dubbed Britain's tastiest 10K reels in the runners

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 12:53 BST
A race dubbed Britain’s tastiest 10K proved a winner as runners enjoyed glorious weather in strong contrast to the 30 hours of continuous rain which preceded it.

The foodie-themed 10k race lets participants run, jog, or walk to sample local produce, including Yorkshire fare, local wines, gin, and treats.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured action from the event on Sunday, September 21.

Grabbing a pizza the action! photo: Richard Ponter

1. Malton 10k

Grabbing a pizza the action! photo: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Which came first, the hotdog or the sweetcorn? photo: Richard Ponter

2. Malton 10k

Which came first, the hotdog or the sweetcorn? photo: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Let's see which snail is the speediest! photo: Richard Ponter

3. Malton 10k

Let's see which snail is the speediest! photo: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Fun at the tastiest 10k! photo: Richard Ponter

4. Malton 10k

Fun at the tastiest 10k! photo: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BritainYorkshire
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice