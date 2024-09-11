IN PICTURES: Malton's Eden Camp hosts All Services Parade to honour veterans and service members

The modern history museum at Malton offered free admission to a wide range of individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving the country.

They were currently serving members of His Majesty's Forces, veterans, members of the Emergency Services, civilian organisations supporting HM Forces, members of the Royal British Legion (RBL), and other military veterans’ associations, organisations, and charities.

​Paula Peace, Managing Director of Eden Camp, said: “We’re deeply honoured to have welcomed so many heroes to Eden Camp for the All Services Parade.

"This event is not only a way for us to recognise and thank those who have served, but also a chance for the public to show their support and appreciation. It was a day of unity, remembrance, and respect - a chance to reflect on the sacrifices made by so many.”

​The highlight of the day was the All Services Parade, which featured the Yorkshire Volunteers Marching Band, followed by Standards, Veterans and Cadet Forces.

​The parade moved off, covering a distance of approximately 250m on a flat concrete and Tarmac surface.

This was followed by a solemn Service of Remembrance, lasting around 30 minutes.

During this service, the Standards were dipped as the Last Post was sounded, and a Minute’s Silence was observed in honour of those who have given their lives in service.

​After the service, the parade moved off and fell out back at its original start point.

1 . Eden Camp all services parade Eden Camp ready to welcome the parade. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Eden Camp all services parade The parade takes place. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Eden Camp all services parade Past and serving veterans were honoured at the event. Photo: submitted Photo Sales