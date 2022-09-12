IN PICTURES: Mayor proclaims the new King in the borough of Scarborough

The proclamation took place at 4pm in the gardens at the side of the Town Hall in Scarborough, read by the Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Councillor Eric Broadbent.

Prior to the start of the proclamation, standard bearers marched into the gardens and the Town Crier, David Birdsall, drew attention to the announcement in his customary manner.

Hundreds of people, including Mrs Venetia Wrigley - Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, invited guests, local people and visitors to the area witnessed the historic event, never seen before by the vast majority of those assembled.

The cry of ‘God Save The King’, the singing of the National Anthem and a rousing three cheers for The King, brought the proclamation to a close.

People took the opportunity to sign the formal book of condolence inside the Town Hall and lay floral tributes in the gardens in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The book of condolence , which once complete, will be sent to Buckingham Palace for the Royal records, will remain open at the Town Hall in Scarborough for anyone to sign and pay their respects between 7.30am and 7.30pm each day until the day after the state funeral.

The union flag above the Town Hall will remain at half-mast up to and including the day of the funeral as a formal mark of respect to the late HM The Queen, as with all other civic buildings up and down the country.

