IN PICTURES: Meet Reverend Sam Tredwell the new vicar of St Mary's Church in Scarborough

Reverend Sam Tredwell, 55, who has been a vicar for 22 years, joins St Mary’s from St John’s Church in Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire.

Sam has moved to Scarborough with her husband Robert who works for the NHS in training and development and has two daughters, Sian, 25, and Martha, 18, and a cat called Sid.

Reverend Tredwell’s journey to Scarborough began before women could become vicars in the Church of England.

She said: “I felt God calling me to be a vicar before women could be ordained, but the feeling wouldn’t go away.

"I trained to be a teacher, but later went back through the selection process and was selected.”

She took her first position in north Nottinghamshire, but as her family flew the nest, she felt it was time for a change.

She said: "I’ve been coming to Scarborough on holiday for 30 years and have always wanted to be by the sea.

"It’s a real treat to be able to see the sea from the bedroom window.”

"I’ve always wanted to be somewhere that has lots going on with lots of interesting history and things to do.

"I’d been wanting a challenge, and when my youngest daughter finished school we seized the opportunity for adventure.”

It’s early days in the job for Sam who is taking time to discover her new home, she said: “I’ve been wandering around the town, my first job is to look, listen and find out about Scarborough.

"I’ve done a lot of community work over the last eight years and know how important foodbanks are – that was one of the the things about St Mary’s that really sold it to me and the cafe in Parish House which is open every day.

"I have lots of plans for the future, although they’re not entirely formulated as yet.

"We want to welcome the whole community to St Mary’s and give them the opportunity to visit and enjoy music, art and those kind of things."

