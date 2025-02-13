IN PICTURES: Meet Steve Johnson - Scarborough North Bay Railway's VisitEngland Tourism Superstar finalist

Steve Johnson, Operations Manager at Scarborough’s North Bay Railway, is one of 10 finalists who were selected out of dozens of submissions from employers and destinations across England covering all areas of tourism.

VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar competition seeks out champions working in tourism who provide the most memorable experiences for visitors, as well as showcasing the variety and quality of England’s tourism offer and destinations.

The finalists go on to compete for the title of Tourism Superstar, decided by a public vote and run on VisitEngland’s website.

Mr Johnson, 35, said: “I’ve been interested in the railway from birth more or less.

"We would go to the chalet on the weekend and I would chase the trains and then started going to help out.

"I’m the Operations Manager now – if it moves, I run it. That includes the railway, the water chute – even the walker balls – literally everything that moves.

Mr Johnson said the nomination for the award came from out of the blue.

He said: “When my boss, Peter, said that he’d put me up for the award, it was a lovely surprise.

"It’s the best job in the world, but its hard graft, so it’s nice to be appreciated. "The nomination is great and the publicity is fantastic for the railway.

"Lots of people ask me for my favourite memory – and they expect me to say meeting Kylie when she did The Locomotion.

"I guess it is up there, but my absolute favourite memory would be winning an award from the Transport Trust for restoring Neptune back in 2009 while still an apprentice.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “We have the most fantastic, passionate people working in England’s tourism industry who continually raise the customer service bar.

"We congratulate the 10 finalists and wish them every success in the competition, though of course they are all superstars already.

"Please do show your support for our outstanding finalists and cast your votes.”

The superstar with the highest number of votes is crowned winner at the end of the competition with the Tourism Superstar award handed out in spring at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence event.

Cast your vote by March 23 at https://visitenglandawards.secure-platform.com/tourismsuperstar/gallery?roundId=373.

