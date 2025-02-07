IN PICTURES: Meet the team behind Scarborough's Saint Catherine's Hospice

To mark this Ruby Anniversary, the hospice is hosting a series of events and celebrations throughout the year, reflecting on four decades of achievements while looking ahead to the future.

At the heart of the charity are its dedicated staff and volunteers, who ensure that patients and their loved ones receive the best possible care during some of life’s most challenging moments.

Saint Catherine’s serves a vast geographical area, covering 1,600 square miles across North and East Yorkshire.

Each year, thousands of patients receive care either at the hospice in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, or in their own homes, depending on their personal wishes.

A range of clinical services support patients and families, providing in-patient care, home care, therapy services, wellbeing support, counselling, and specialist nursing.

In addition, the hospice is backed by dedicated teams across retail, fundraising, catering, housekeeping, maintenance, finance, and administration.

Over the past 40 years, Saint Catherine’s has experienced different challenges, not least during Covid when services were significantly reduced.

However, approaching the official 40th anniversary of the organisation in April, Saint Catherine’s is excited to announce improvements and expansion to current services.

A major refurbishment of the in-patient unit is under way, with completion expected in April.

This project will maintain the hospice’s specialist end-of-life care while introducing nurse-led beds for respite care and symptom management—addressing a specific local need.

Additionally, two mobile units are now bringing essential services such as counselling, cancer support, and lymphoedema clinics closer to patients and their families.

There are also plans to reopen the Wellbeing Centre to offer a range of specialist day support services.

Information on these services will become available soon.

Saint Catherine’s charity shops across the region provide a crucial source of income, raising around £1 million annually.

The hospice has also introduced an on-site shop, the Barn Boutique, and Flavours Bistro, both of which have proven popular with the public and helped changed their perception of the hospice as a resource for the community.

To further support its services, Saint Catherine’s has implemented sustainable income-generating initiatives, including electric vehicle chargers and solar panels at its main site.

Looking ahead to the next 40 years, the hospice remains committed to its mission—but there are challenges.

It costs over £6 million annually to provide Saint Catherine’s services, yet only a third of this is government-funded.

The remainder must be raised through fundraising, charity shops, events, donations, and legacies—only possible thanks to the kindness, generosity, and unwavering support of the local community.

Without it, none of this would be possible.

Ray Baird, chief executive, said: “It is a privilege to be CEO of Saint Catherine’s in this important year and especially so as we develop and expand our services to help meet the need of our local populations.

“I am hopeful that the work we are currently undertaking will not only improve our financial situation but will also help to re-establish us as a critical community resource.

“To ensure another 40 years, I am hopeful that we and the community can work together to ensure that we stay relevant and can provide the specialist care that we provide.”

To find out more and keep up to date on Saint Catherine’s anniversary events and activities, go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk.

St Catherine's Hospice celebrates ruby anniversary St Catherine's Hospice Photo: Richard Ponter

St Catherine's Hospice celebrates ruby anniversary Medical staff Michelle Armistead, Paris Moon, Krista Crowther, Cheridan Ingle, Molly Riby, Fiona Marshall and Marie Couch Photo: Richard Ponter

St Catherine's Hospice celebrates ruby anniversary Tracy Kipling in reception Photo: Richard Ponter