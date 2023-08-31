IN PICTURES: Mermaids give stunning performance at Scarborough's SEA LIFE

The magical mermaids rejoined the blacktip sharks over the bank holiday in SEA LIFE’s ocean tunnel and had a mer-mazing time!

Whilst most people may think merpeople are the stuff of legend, with the help of Performance Mermaids, SEA LIFE Scarborough showed little ones that this is not the case

The mermaids put on a stunning show of underwater magic, and lots of families came out to watch the show.

The mermaids will return to SEA LIFE Scarborough on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28.

Check out our images below of the most recent event!

