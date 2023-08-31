News you can trust since 1882
Mermaids thrill visitors at the Sea Life Centre...pic Richard PonterMermaids thrill visitors at the Sea Life Centre...pic Richard Ponter
Mermaids thrill visitors at the Sea Life Centre...pic Richard Ponter

IN PICTURES: Mermaids give stunning performance at Scarborough's SEA LIFE

The magical mermaids rejoined the blacktip sharks over the bank holiday in SEA LIFE’s ocean tunnel and had a mer-mazing time!
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:59 BST

Whilst most people may think merpeople are the stuff of legend, with the help of Performance Mermaids, SEA LIFE Scarborough showed little ones that this is not the case

The mermaids put on a stunning show of underwater magic, and lots of families came out to watch the show.

The mermaids will return to SEA LIFE Scarborough on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28.

Check out our images below of the most recent event!

Saying hi to one of the mermaids!

1. Mermaids at Scarborough's SEA LIFE

Photo: Richard Ponter

This mermaid looks like she is having fun!

2. Mermaids at Scarborough's SEA LIFE

Photo: Richard Ponter

The mermaids took over at SEA LIFE Scarborough.

3. Mermaids at Scarborough's SEA LIFE

Photo: Richard Ponter

Mermaids pulled silly faces for the children.

4. Mermaids at Scarborough's SEA LIFE

Photo: Richard Ponter

