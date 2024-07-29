IN PICTURES: Naval Warfare battles return to Scarborough's Peasholm Park

The battle features model warships, many of which are powered by human operators in the lake.

When the shows first began, the models were First World War battleships, called Dreadnaughts, mystery ships called Q-ships, a passenger liner called Orantes and a U-boat.

After the Second World War, the fleet was replaced with new vessels to recreate the Battle of the River Plate.

Today, there is far less emphasis on recreating either World War; just on unnamed “friends” and an equally unnamed “enemy”.

The Naval Warfare battles take place on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout July and August - Doors at 2pm, music from 2:30pm, battle at 3pm.

