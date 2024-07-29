Naval Warfare returns to Peasholm ParkNaval Warfare returns to Peasholm Park
Naval Warfare returns to Peasholm Park

IN PICTURES: Naval Warfare battles return to Scarborough's Peasholm Park

By Louise French
Published 29th Jul 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 13:02 BST
For more than 80 years the “Battle of Peasholm” has been played out for 30 minutes three times every week during the summer season (weather permitting!)

The battle features model warships, many of which are powered by human operators in the lake.

When the shows first began, the models were First World War battleships, called Dreadnaughts, mystery ships called Q-ships, a passenger liner called Orantes and a U-boat.

After the Second World War, the fleet was replaced with new vessels to recreate the Battle of the River Plate.

Today, there is far less emphasis on recreating either World War; just on unnamed “friends” and an equally unnamed “enemy”.

The Naval Warfare battles take place on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout July and August - Doors at 2pm, music from 2:30pm, battle at 3pm.

Thousands of people gather in Peasholm Park each year to watch the battles

1. Naval Warfare returns to Peasholm Park

Thousands of people gather in Peasholm Park each year to watch the battlesPhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Warships gather

2. Naval Warfare returns to Peasholm Park

Warships gatherPhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The battle commences

3. Naval Warfare returns to Peasholm Park

The battle commencesPhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Enjoying the show

4. Naval Warfare returns to Peasholm Park

Enjoying the showPhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.